Pakistan welcomes US' decision to lift sanctions on Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the United States' decision to lift sanctions on Syria, marking a pivotal step towards regional stability and economic recovery.

Pakistan has consistently advocated for constructive engagement and dialogue, a statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

The easing of sanctions is expected to facilitate economic growth, improve access to essential services, and support the rebuilding efforts of Syrian authorities.

"We commend the commitment of all countries, in particular the US, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, working constructively towards a peaceful Syria," the spokesperson added.

He said Pakistan supported a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned resolution and remains steadfast in its support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.