Open Menu

Pakistan Welcomes US Designation Of BLA, Majeed Brigade As Foreign Terrorist Organisations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Pakistan welcomes US designation of BLA, Majeed Brigade as Foreign Terrorist Organisations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the United States' decision of designating Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade as Foreign Terrorist Organisations, also adding Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA.

Pakistan had proscribed Majeed Brigade as a terrorist entity since 18 July 2024. The BLA/Majeed Brigade is involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including the heinous Jaffer Express terrorist incident and Khuzdar bus attack that resulted in the loss of precious lives, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

 

He said that Pakistan remained a steadfast bulwark against terrorism.

"Our sacrifices have secured critical counter-terrorism successes, not only for the country, but for regional stability and global security," he added.

 

The spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan remained unwavering in its resolve to protect its citizens and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, besides being committed to cooperating with the international community to overcome this common challenge.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Sup ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Support Complex

7 minutes ago
 Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in ..

Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q2

37 minutes ago
 Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 2025

Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 2025

53 minutes ago
 Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety ..

Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldi ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organis ..

Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure

1 hour ago
 Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strate ..

Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder

1 hour ago
Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on Au ..

Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 25

1 hour ago
 May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties o ..

May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties of PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, Ejaz C ..

1 hour ago
 Get a Chance to Win the Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pr ..

Get a Chance to Win the Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ by Joining the ‘Dil Ka Sp ..

2 hours ago
 Why Super AMOLED is the Visual Flex You Need

Why Super AMOLED is the Visual Flex You Need

2 hours ago

Mehak Ali Mesmerizes Audience at “Sang e Mehak” Music Evening

2 hours ago
 Australia's central bank cuts rates by 0.25 percen ..

Australia's central bank cuts rates by 0.25 percentage points

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan