Pakistan welcomes US designation of BLA, Majeed Brigade as Foreign Terrorist Organisations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the United States' decision of designating Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade as Foreign Terrorist Organisations, also adding Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA.

Pakistan had proscribed Majeed Brigade as a terrorist entity since 18 July 2024. The BLA/Majeed Brigade is involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including the heinous Jaffer Express terrorist incident and Khuzdar bus attack that resulted in the loss of precious lives, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

He said that Pakistan remained a steadfast bulwark against terrorism.

"Our sacrifices have secured critical counter-terrorism successes, not only for the country, but for regional stability and global security," he added.

The spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan remained unwavering in its resolve to protect its citizens and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, besides being committed to cooperating with the international community to overcome this common challenge.