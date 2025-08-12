Pakistan Welcomes U.S. Move To Designate BLA, Majeed Brigade As Terrorist Groups
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has welcomed the United States’ decision to designate the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the banned Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations, calling it a significant diplomatic victory for Pakistan.
In a statement on Tuesday, Naqvi expressed “heartfelt thanks” to U.S. President Donald Trump and the American administration for the move, terming it “another defeat for our eternal enemy” and “a recognition of Pakistan’s unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.
”
He said the decision would help pave the way for coordinated international action against the two militant outfits. “Pakistan–U.S. cooperation in counterterrorism is a welcome development, and a united stance against terrorists is the need of the hour,” he stressed.
The minister added that Washington’s move would contribute to promoting peace and stability in the region.
Recent Stories
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan welcomes U.S. move to designate BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist groups1 minute ago
-
FPCCI hosts EduTech Reforms Summit 2025 to drive Innovation in Pakistan’s Education Sector1 minute ago
-
Sports Festival underway in Larkana, Throwball matches of girls held as part of Maarka e Haq1 minute ago
-
Minister warns of stern action against establishments for not registering Workers1 minute ago
-
Youth are the future of Pakistan: Nasir Shah1 minute ago
-
Rehabilitation of waste disposal site to help Pakistan earn $4.2 million annually1 minute ago
-
PM directs completion of 100MW Solar Project in Gilgit-Baltistan within a year11 minutes ago
-
Independence day celebration continues in various Schools & Collages with Flag Hoisting11 minutes ago
-
Inception Meeting Held to Develop Master Plan for Kaghan, Naran, and Batakundi Valleys11 minutes ago
-
ICT admin declares public holiday on August 1311 minutes ago
-
KP CM approves Rs one bln Kumongar water supply scheme in Karak11 minutes ago
-
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 1316 minutes ago