Open Menu

Pakistan Welcomes U.S. Move To Designate BLA, Majeed Brigade As Terrorist Groups

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan welcomes U.S. move to designate BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist groups

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has welcomed the United States’ decision to designate the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the banned Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations, calling it a significant diplomatic victory for Pakistan.

In a statement on Tuesday, Naqvi expressed “heartfelt thanks” to U.S. President Donald Trump and the American administration for the move, terming it “another defeat for our eternal enemy” and “a recognition of Pakistan’s unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He said the decision would help pave the way for coordinated international action against the two militant outfits. “Pakistan–U.S. cooperation in counterterrorism is a welcome development, and a united stance against terrorists is the need of the hour,” he stressed.

The minister added that Washington’s move would contribute to promoting peace and stability in the region.

Recent Stories

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs ..

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 European Commission launches review of Foreign Sub ..

European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation

6 minutes ago
 Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

16 minutes ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

21 minutes ago
 Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

26 minutes ago
 Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

36 minutes ago
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

36 minutes ago
 Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

42 minutes ago
 Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

1 hour ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

1 hour ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role ..

Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan