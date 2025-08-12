Pakistan welcomes U.S. move to designate BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist groups

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has welcomed the United States’ decision to designate the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the banned Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations, calling it a significant diplomatic victory for Pakistan.

In a statement on Tuesday, Naqvi expressed “heartfelt thanks” to U.S. President Donald Trump and the American administration for the move, terming it “another defeat for our eternal enemy” and “a recognition of Pakistan’s unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

”

He said the decision would help pave the way for coordinated international action against the two militant outfits. “Pakistan–U.S. cooperation in counterterrorism is a welcome development, and a united stance against terrorists is the need of the hour,” he stressed.

The minister added that Washington’s move would contribute to promoting peace and stability in the region.