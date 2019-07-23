UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Welcomes US President: Dr Faisal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:26 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) Spokesperson Ministry of foreign affairs Dr Faisal said that US president Donald Trump has accepted the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Pakistan adding we welcome US President.

In his message on social networking site twitter, Dr Faisal said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan invites US President to visit Pakistan that is accepted by President Donald Trump".He said we will accord warm welcome upon arrival of US president in Pakistan and Pakistan welcomes US President.

More Stories From Pakistan

