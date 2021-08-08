Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Saturday welcomed the recent United States' revision of travel advisory over Pakistan to the Level 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Saturday welcomed the recent United States' revision of travel advisory over Pakistan to the Level 3.

On his twitter handle, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said that the recent upgraded travel advisory by the US was an acknowledgement of the improved security environment in Pakistan and effective handling of COVID-19 pandemic.

"We welcome the recent revision of travel advisory by U.S. which has upgraded Pakistan to Level-3. The upward revision is an acknowledgement of the improved security environment in Pakistan and effective handling of COVID-19 pandemic," the spokesperson posted on twitter.