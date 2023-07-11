Open Menu

Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Team Delegation Calls On Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :A six-member delegation of the Pakistan Wheelchair cricket Team called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Tuesday.

MQM-Pakistan MNA Kishwar Zehra was also present, on the occasion.

The delegation included Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket board President Rukhsana Rajput, Captain Mohammed Zeeshan, Vice Captain Syed Arsalan Ahmed, Sajid Ali Abbasi, Imran Amin and Wassemuddin.

The meeting discussed the promotion of the Wheelchair Cricket, conduct of tournaments at the regional level, and other issues.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that the promotion of Wheelchair Cricket was appreciated. He said that all possible help would be provided for the promotion of Wheelchair Cricket.

Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket President Rukhsana Rajput informed the Governor that the first Asia Cup was won by the national team in 2019 and they would leave for Nepal to play the second Asia Cup in September.

