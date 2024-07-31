Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards honour collective resolve for biodiversity conservation: Romina

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam on Wednesday said the Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards conferred upon six exemplary wildlife protectors from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan symbolise the collective resolve for biodiversity conservation.

She was addressing the Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards as chief guest to mark the World Ranger Day here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) jointly organized by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Snow Leopard Foundation, and Devcom-Pakistan with the support of Snow Leopard Trust, Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund, PNCA, and the provincial wildlife and forest departments of Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Romina Khurshid Alam said these individuals have shown extraordinary courage and dedication in protecting the precious wildlife and natural habitats. "Their efforts remind us of the crucial role that each of us plays in preserving the biodiversity that sustains our ecosystems. These awards are not merely tokens of appreciation, they symbolize our collective resolve to support and honor those who stand at the forefront of conservation.

We shall not forget the challenges that lie ahead. Climate change poses a significant threat to our ecosystems and the wildlife that inhabit them. It is imperative that we continue to strengthen our conservation efforts,” the PM's aide said.

She highlighted the indispensable role of wildlife guards, watchers, and rangers in safeguarding the country’s natural heritage. She emphasized the importance of their dedication and bravery in combating wildlife poaching and preserving ecosystems.

The speakers underscored the collective resolve to protect and preserve Pakistan’s rich biodiversity and wildlife habitats for future generations. This event showcased momentous wildlife photos by an internationally known Pakistani wildlife photographer Jamal Leghari, launching of a book by the late Zahid Baig Mirza, screening of a documentary on snow leopard “The Silent King”.

The most important segment of the ceremony was the inaugural Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards, where the efforts of dedicated wildlife protection champions were celebrated and honored.

The guests of honour included Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Head of Climate Change at the British High Commission in Pakistan Anna Balance, Ambassador of Norway, Per Albert Ilsaas, and Senator and Wildlife Ambassador Sardar Jamal Khan Leghari.

The Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards honored six exceptional wildlife guards, watchers, and rangers. Sarmad Shafa, Range Forest Officer of the Gilgit-Baltistan Parks and Wildlife Department won the Snow Leopard Award in the national category. Faizan Dukhi, Sub-Divisional Forest Officer, and Kamal Ud Din, Wildlife Inspector, of the Gilgit-Baltistan Parks and Wildlife Department, win the Ibex Award and the Blue Sheep award for their conservation and protection efforts in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Two efficient officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department, the Wildlife Ranger Syed Mussadiq Ali Shah, and the Deputy Ranger Wildlife Zaid Ahmad declared winners of the Markhor Award and the Wolf Award respectively.

The Musk Deer Award is earned by Jan Muhammad Nasir, Game Watcher, AJK Wildlife Department. All the awardees were also presented with a souvenir, an appreciation certificate, a field kit and cash prices of Rs 150,000 for the National Award Winner and Rs 100,000 for the rest of five the Regional Award Winners, respectively.

Wildlife Ambassador, Sardar Muhammad Jamal Khan Leghari briefing about his photos said: “Through my lens, I have brought to life the grace of the soaring raptors, the stealth of the prowling big cats, and the vibrant colors of the endemic bird species that call Pakistan home. Each photograph is a testament to my artistry, skill, and deep connection with the wildlife I seek to protect and preserve. Sharing these captivating images with the world has not only showcased the splendor of Pakistan's exotic wildlife but has also raised awareness about the importance of safeguarding their habitats and ensuring their survival for future generations."

The ambassador appreciated the Awards initiative and reiterated the need for a collective and concerted effort of all segments of society in attainment of a collective national objective and fulfilment of a “National Responsibility” which being “a thriving population of all wildlife species” to enlighten the Generations to come.”

The Snow Leopard Foundation’s Director, Dr. Muhammad Ali Nawaz, emphasized, “The global illegal wildlife trade has surged to become the fourth-largest black market, with an estimated worth of at least US$20 billion per year. This alarming trend poses a significant threat to biodiversity, alongside climate change and habitat degradation. The deterioration of wildlife is a substantial barrier to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2050 targets set under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. By protecting wildlife, we ensure a sustainable and resilient future for both people and nature. It is imperative that we take immediate and decisive action to combat the illegal wildlife trade and safeguard our planet’s biodiversity for generations to come.”

Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed said working closely with local communities, their efforts are crucial for securing the future of our wildlife. To be effective, these field staff require not only motivation but also appropriate knowledge, skills, equipment, and gear. Their commendable efforts to combat wildlife poaching, an issue that has only been addressed on a limited scale until now, truly deserve recognition