Pakistan Will Always Stand By Kashmiris Against Indian Aggression: COAS
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM
General Syed Asim Munir says without any doubt Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan as per free will and destiny of people of Kashmir.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th 2025) Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday reaffirmed that Pakistan would always stand by Kashmiris in their just and legitimate cause against state-sponsored repression and oppression.
He expressed this resolve during his visit to Muzaffarabad, where he paid homage to the sacrifices of the martyrs.
Interacting with the notables and veterans of Kashmir, the Army Chief reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
He further remarked that without any doubt Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan as per the free will and destiny of the people of Kashmir.
He said Indian atrocities and rising Hindutva extremism only strengthens the resolve of Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.
Earlier, upon arrival at the Jammu and Kashmir Monument, he laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered rich tributes to the unparalleled sacrifices of the Shuhada.
While paying homage to the martyrs of Kashmir, the Army Chief also commended the unwavering dedication, professional excellence, and combat readiness of the deployed officers and soldiers in the face of challenging operational conditions in Kashmir. He lauded their high morale and vigilance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peak operational preparedness to deter and counter any hostile provocations.
General Syed Asim Munir expressed complete confidence in the battle readiness of the Armed Forces. He reaffirmed that no act of aggression would go unanswered and underscored Pakistan Army’s commitment to defend the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with full resolve.
Recent Stories
Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS50 seconds ago
-
Murad Shah grieved over demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan1 minute ago
-
PNCA observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with cultural and artistic tributes1 minute ago
-
Khawaja Asif expresses condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's diplomatic missions worldwide observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm support, seek so ..2 minutes ago
-
Awareness walks against kite flying organized in Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai areas11 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh reviews Law & Order in Ghotki, announces rewards for outstanding police personnel11 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori pays glowing tribute to resolute struggle of Kashmiri people11 minutes ago
-
International parliamentary delegations start arriving12 minutes ago
-
Senator Tarar reaffirms unwavering support for people of IIOJK on Kashmir Solidarity Day12 minutes ago
-
Serious negotiations only way forward for PTI instead of writing meaningless letter to COAS: Irfan S ..21 minutes ago
-
Walk organised to express solidarity with Kashmiris21 minutes ago