Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th 2025) Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday reaffirmed that Pakistan would always stand by Kashmiris in their just and legitimate cause against state-sponsored repression and oppression.

He expressed this resolve during his visit to Muzaffarabad, where he paid homage to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Interacting with the notables and veterans of Kashmir, the Army Chief reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He further remarked that without any doubt Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan as per the free will and destiny of the people of Kashmir.

He said Indian atrocities and rising Hindutva extremism only strengthens the resolve of Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Jammu and Kashmir Monument, he laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered rich tributes to the unparalleled sacrifices of the Shuhada.

While paying homage to the martyrs of Kashmir, the Army Chief also commended the unwavering dedication, professional excellence, and combat readiness of the deployed officers and soldiers in the face of challenging operational conditions in Kashmir. He lauded their high morale and vigilance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peak operational preparedness to deter and counter any hostile provocations.

General Syed Asim Munir expressed complete confidence in the battle readiness of the Armed Forces. He reaffirmed that no act of aggression would go unanswered and underscored Pakistan Army’s commitment to defend the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with full resolve.