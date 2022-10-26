UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Will Always Stand By Kashmiris, No Matter What The Cost: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris, no matter what the cost: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stressing for the solution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions has reiterated that Pakistan will always stand by the Kashmiris, no matter what the cost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stressing for the solution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions has reiterated that Pakistan will always stand by the Kashmiris, no matter what the cost.

"The only solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute lies in ensuring that the Kashmiris are allowed to exercise their right of self-determination, through the democratic process of holding a UN-mandated free and impartial plebiscite, as espoused in the relevant UNSC resolutions and as per the wishes of Kashmiri people," he said in his message on the occasion of `Kashmir Black Day' observed every year on October 27.

The prime minister said, "My message to all Kashmiri brothers and sisters on this sombre occasion is simple: Pakistan will always stand by you, no matter what the cost. We are your voice to the world. Our support and solidarity is abiding. We will not rest until you secure your legitimate right to self-determination. In Sha Allah, that day is not far away!" He said, "Today, with a heavy heart, we mark yet another Kashmir Black Day. On 27th October 1947, seventy-five years ago, India forcibly landed its troops in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and she continues to forcibly and illegally occupy this territory ever since." "To perpetuate its forcible occupation of the IIOJK, India has amassed more than 900,000 armed troops in the territory.

Torture, illegal detentions, implication in fictitious cases, indiscriminate use of force under the impunity of draconian laws and systemized campaigns to rob the Kashmiris of their distinct cultural and religious identities mark the reality of India's brutal occupation of the occupied territory," he added.

The prime minister said that the situation had further worsened since India's illegal and unilateral revocation of the special status of IIOJK on 5th August 2019, adding, around 690 extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris have taken place at the hands of the Indian occupation forces in the last three years.

"Prominent Hurriyat leaders have been detained illegally or placed under house arrest," he mentioned.

The prime minister further said that India was also making reprehensible attempts at bringing about demographic changes in IIOJK by issuing fake domiciles, changing property laws, gerrymandering electoral districts, creating new seats for Hindu-dominated regions in the state legislature, and adding non-Kashmiri residents to the electoral rolls.

Despite all odds, the valiant Kashmiris continued to defy the Indian bayonets, by rendering invaluable sacrifices, and refusing to accept subjugation as their fate, he added.

The prime minister said that "History is witness to the fact that solemn commitments made by the Government of India to the people of the IIOJK, to Pakistan, and to the international community to abide by and implement the relevant Security Council resolutions have been disowned by the occupying powers." "History is also witness (to the fact) that India acted insincerely all along, and completely reneged on these solemn commitments," he added.

The prime minister said that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute had been on the United Nations' agenda for over seven and a half decades.

He said that Pakistan had remained faithful to its commitments to the Kashmiris and had also consistently raised its voice on the continuing grave human rights violations in IIOJK.

"It has also consistently called upon the international community to assume its role and responsibility with regards to IIOJK, raising our voice against the ongoing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory and demanding an immediate reversal of the Indian government's illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019," he added.

The prime minister said that Pakistan's rock-solid support to the Kashmir cause remained as steadfast as ever, adding, "Our greatest asset is the national consensus on this core issue. In fact, love for Kashmir and allegiance to this just cause remains an element of fact in every stratum of our society." "This was the reason our beloved Quaid referred to Kashmir as Pakistan's 'Jugular vein'. It runs in our blood," he stressed.

***(Embargoed till 2359 hours)***

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu August October 2019 All Government Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Love

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court disposes of plea for quashing ca ..

Lahore High Court disposes of plea for quashing case against Farhat Shahzadi

2 minutes ago
 IGP Punjab pays tribute to martyred constable

IGP Punjab pays tribute to martyred constable

2 minutes ago
 PPP guarantees national development, public prospe ..

PPP guarantees national development, public prosperity: Maah Jabeen

2 minutes ago
 UN's Griffiths Says Had Useful Discussions With US ..

UN's Griffiths Says Had Useful Discussions With US on Export of Russian Food, Fe ..

4 minutes ago
 DG Sports Open Tennis Championship, quarter-finals ..

DG Sports Open Tennis Championship, quarter-finals round complete

4 minutes ago
 Kaira assures continuous support to Kashmiris in t ..

Kaira assures continuous support to Kashmiris in their struggle to self-determin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.