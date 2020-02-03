UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Will Always Stand By Oppressed Kashmiri People, Says Asad Qaiser

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 07:28 PM

Pakistan will always stand by oppressed Kashmiri people, says Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said Pakistan will always stand by the oppressed Kashmiri people

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said Pakistan will always stand by the oppressed Kashmiri people.Addressing an event in Islamabad on Monday in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the speaker said Kashmiri people have rendered immense sacrifices for the right to self-determination.The speaker said Kashmir dispute is a humanitarian issue.

He pointed out that Modi government has usurped the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people. He said there is shortage of medicines and food items in occupied Kashmir and a complete communications blockade has been imposed there.

Addressing the event, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that nine hundred thousand Indian troops have unleashed oppression against innocent Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir.The Minister said India is openly violating all international laws and committing economic genocide in the occupied territory.

He urged the United Nations to get its resolutions implemented regarding Kashmir dispute.

