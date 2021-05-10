UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Will Always Support 'Afghan Led - Afghan Owned' Peace Process: COAS

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 10:02 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said Pakistan would always support "Afghan led - Afghan owned" peace process based on mutual consensus of all the stakeholders.

"A peaceful Afghanistan means a peaceful region in general and a peaceful Pakistan in particular," the COAS said during his day-long official visit to Kabul where he held a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Chief of the Defence Staff United Kingdom General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter was also present during the meeting, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current developments in the Afghan peace process, enhanced bilateral security and defence cooperation, and need for effective border management between the two brotherly countries were discussed.

The Afghan president thanked the COAS for a meaningful discussion and appreciated Pakistan's sincere and positive role in the Afghan peace process.

Later, the COAS also called on Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah and discussed matters related to the Afghan peace process.

Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid also accompanied the COAS during the visit.

