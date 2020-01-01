Pakistan will be economically more stable in 2020: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has on Wednesday said that Pakistan will be economically more stable, more peaceful and democratically stronger in 2020 as compared to past.The chief minister said in his statement that the new year will bring bright future, progress and hope for the people of Pakistan and lay foundation of a prosperous, developed and peaceful Naya Pakistan.

Sardar Usman Buzdar urged all to analyze their successes and failures while welcoming the new year.

Punjab government laid the foundation of a durable journey of progress and prosperity in 2019 which will continue in 2020, he remarked.The CM vowed to continue development work despite criticism to make Pakistan a welfare state according to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has focused on work instead of giving statements, he stressed.