Pakistan Will Come Out Of All Problems: Kamran Tessori

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2023 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that a political party, carried out attacks on May 9, was criticizing a recent agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and it would fail in all its nefarious designs.

He said that the country was facing economic challenges and hoped that it would come out of all problems.

The Governor said that all-out efforts were being made to make the country strong at all levels.

He said that Information Technology (IT) course entry test would be conducted soon.

Kamran Tessori said he had asked IT minister to provide 100,000 laptops for the youth.

He said that Hujjaj had returned with prayers for their children. He said that their prayers also saved the country from the clouds of default.

He further said that the prays of Hujjaj resulted in deal with IMF.

The Governor hoped that the coalition government would do something for the development of the country.

