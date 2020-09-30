UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Will Continue Backing Afghan Peace Process, Says President Alvi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:42 PM

President Arif Alvi in meeting with Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah has emphasized that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and a politically negotiated settlement is the only way forward.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2020) President Arif Alvi reaffirmed Pakistan's support to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Talking to Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he emphasized there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and a politically negotiated settlement was the only way forward.

President Arif Alvi noted that Pakistan’s contribution to the peace process has been appreciated by the international community. He said commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations in Doha is a watershed. He stressed that the Afghan leadership must seize this historic opportunity to work together constructively and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

President Alvi reaffirmed that Pakistan will stand-by the decisions made by the Afghan nation with regard to the future of Afghanistan.

The President also underlined the need for remaining vigilant against the spoilers, who do not wish to see return of peace in the region.

He said peace in Afghanistan is essential for Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as the region, to realize their economic potential.

He said Pakistan had opened border crossing-points to facilitate Afghan transit trade despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The two countries should work together to enhance trade, transit and people-to-people exchanges.

The President said that Pakistan has completed a number of development projects in Afghanistan, including hospitals, schools, hostels and road network. He said Pakistan would be willing to extend more opportunities for Afghan students in higher education.

