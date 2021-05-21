UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Will Continue Do Everything Ensure Kashmiris Achieve Their Aspirations: Dr Moeed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan will continue do everything ensure Kashmiris achieve their aspirations: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf Dr Moeed Yusuf on Friday said Pakistan would continue do everything to ensure Kashmiris achieve their aspirations.

The National Security Advisor in a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and paid tribute to the martyred Kashmiri leader of the freedom movement Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq.

He said, "May 21 is a dark day in the history of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Today, 31 years ago in 1990, Kashmiri leader of the freedom movement Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq was martyred in Srinagar." The National Security Advisor added that illegal Occupation forces opened fire at protestors on his (Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq) funeral martyring 70 more Kashmiris.

Dr Moeed said faced with the unyielding spirit of Kashmiri self-determination, human rights violations and fake encounters by occupation forces were continued.

"Their latest victim is Shaheed Ashraf Sehrai. Many more Kashmiri leaders remain incarcerated in IIOJK. Every Pakistani feels their pain and shares their desire for freedom," he said.

The National Security Advisor said, "No amount of false propaganda aimed at demoralising Kashmiris will change the reality that Pakistan always has and always will stand by the Kashmiris and their right to self determination."

