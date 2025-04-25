Open Menu

Pakistan Will Continue Playing Role Across UN Platforms To Achieve Lasting Peace: Dar

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Pakistan will continue playing role across UN platforms to achieve lasting peace: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday emphasized that Pakistan will continue to play a constructive and proactive role across all United Nations platforms in pursuit of lasting peace, sustainable development, and international cooperation.

Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter. Pakistan firmly believes that multilateralism, inclusive dialogue, and respect for the UN Charter are the cornerstone of global peace and stability, the deputy PM said in his message on the occasion of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, the deputy PM said

He said Pakistan had consistently upheld the central role of the United Nations as the most inclusive and representative platform for advancing multilateralism. "We remain constructively engaged across all three pillars of the UN’s work - peace and security, development and human rights."

He highlgihted that as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2025–2026, Pakistan believes that the complex and inter-linked global challenges of our time, many of which stem from violations of the UN Charter, can be effectively addressed through renewed commitment to the multilateral system and consistent adherence to the UN Charter.

He said from the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza to the long-standing foreign occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)—millions continue to endure suffering. The International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, he said serves as a solemn reminder of the urgent need to reinvigorate multilateral efforts to resolve protracted conflicts and ensure that peoples living under foreign occupation, including in IIOJK and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, can exercise their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with relevant UN resolutions.

"Pakistan believes that the world order envisioned in the UN Charter must be preserved and strengthened. A just, peaceful, and prosperous world requires a multilateral system that is effective, inclusive and representative - one that upholds the UN Charter, defends human rights and ensures equitable development," he added.

Recent Stories

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

48 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

55 minutes ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

57 minutes ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

5 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

19 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

19 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

19 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

20 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan