Pakistan Will Continue Support To Kashmiris: Malik Amin Aslam

Pakistan will continue support to Kashmiris: Malik Amin Aslam

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Tuesday said that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiris in every difficult time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Tuesday said that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiris in every difficult time.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that Pakistan would take up this issue at all international forums.

Talking about August 14 celebrations, he said that people would celebrate Independence Day by getting freedom from use of plastic bags.

He said that nation would celebrate Eid ul Azha and Independence at the same time.

