Pakistan Will Continue Supporting Kashmiris' Struggle For Right To Self-determination: Mangla Sharma

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan will continue supporting Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination: Mangla Sharma

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Mangla Sharma, in her message regarding Youm-e-Istehsal, on Monday said that the Pakistan will continue to support the struggle of its Kashmiri brethren for their right to self determination.

She said that the Government of Pakistan at each and every international forum will raise the issue of atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

MQM MPA Mangla Sharma said the Pakistan's stance on the issue has remained same that Kashmiris should be given their due rights as according to the UN resolutions.

