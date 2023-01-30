Pakistan will continue to be a leading voice for vulnerable, oppressed: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Monday said that with the country's human rights progress on an upward trajectory, Pakistan will continue to be a leading voice of the vulnerable and the oppressed

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Monday said that with the country's human rights progress on an upward trajectory, Pakistan will continue to be a leading voice of the vulnerable and the oppressed.

"From drafting the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and the International Convention on Racial Discrimination to establishing the Human Rights Council, Pakistan has remained and will continue to be a leading voice of the vulnerable and the oppressed," she stated here at the 4th Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Pakistan.

The minister of state said that as an ardent supporter of multilateralism, Pakistan has consistently advocated dialogue, consensus, cooperation, and mutual respect as preferred vehicles to advance the global human rights agenda.

"Today, I am pleased to report that my country's human rights progress is overall on an upward trajectory. We continue to aspire for a progressive and pluralistic society, which puts a high premium on respect for the human rights of everyone, in the words of our founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah and I quote "as equal citizens of one State", she maintained.

The minister said that Pakistan's 4th national UPR report was prepared through an inclusive, consultative process involving all national stakeholders.

Critically, this report was an outcome of their extensive efforts during the last five years to implement the recommendations emanating from the country's 2017 UPR, she added.

To implement these recommendations, Ms. Khar said that the Federal Government closely consulted with all provincial stakeholders, civil society, and academia.

"We also benefitted from international best practices in certain areas. I thank all those who contributed to this national endeavor," she added.

The minister of state said that in line with the country's constitutional framework, Pakistan's democratic governance structures, as protectors of human rights, have grown from strength to strength.

"This is visible in the shape of an independent judiciary, robust parliamentary traditions and free media," she added.

The minister of state further said that Pakistan was also proud of its vibrant civil society. "With our independent judiciary and legal community, civil society has played a vital role in public awareness-raising and advocacy about inclusivity, accountability, and transparency," she mentioned.

