ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that Pakistan would continue to expose Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir at every forum and we will continue to stand by the Kashmiri against Modi's fascism policies.

Talking to a private news channel , he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone in India and following Hindutva and extremist policies against Kashmiri people.

He said that Pakistan would repeatedly remind the international community of its responsibility in the IOK through effective diplomatic efforts.

Pakistan is determined to expose India's nefarious and hegemonic designs at every international forum, he assured.

Narendra Modi's move in the valley has put the peace of entire region at stake, he added.

Narendra Modi is posturing that he has no care of humanitarian and international laws, he said, adding, it is a reality that India has been defeated at diplomatic level.

Pakistan is making the most of its limited options to pressure India over Kashmir, he mentioned.

"Wars are not a choice; if a war is imposed on us, we will fight," the minister stressed.

The policies of Narendra Modi should be condemned at OIC forums, he added.

Replying a Question , he said Pakistani nation was disappointed over UAE's act of granting award to PM Modi.

"The Kashmir crisis is not only Pakistan's issue but a global humanitarian matter," said Fawad, adding that India has converted the occupied valley into a jail of eight million people to keep the international community in dark about the gross human rights violations.

He said India is openly violating international laws by attacking innocent civilians across the Line of Control and in Jammu and Kashmir.

There are a series of international conferences where the policies of BJP's government have been criticized, he added.

International community is increasing pressure on Modi to soften the curfew in the held Kashmir and to provide food and medical facilities to the Kashmir people, he said.

The governments of Pakistan and AJK are united and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren in Held Kashmir, he mentioned.

He hoped that the time is not far when Kashmiris will get the right to self-determination as Modi's policies are been condemned by Indian politicians as well.

The entire Pakistani nation is united for the Kashmir cause and stands shoulder to shoulder with armed forces, he said.

He also lauded that international community is expressing concern over the ongoing human rights violations by Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir while international media is also highlighting these violations and putting pressure on India.

Minister said all political leadership of the country is on the same page for the resolution of Kashmir issue, adds, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Kashmir issue will be resolved.