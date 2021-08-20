UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Will Continue To Play Constructive Role For Bringing Peace In Afghanistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:04 PM

Pakistan will continue to play constructive role for bringing peace in Afghanistan

International media is appreciating the role of Pakistan in facilitating the people of Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2021) Pakistan’s Ambassador in Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan says Islamabad will continue to play a constructive and positive role for bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

In an interview, he stressed for establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan with all major ethnic and political groups on board for peace and political sustainability in the country.

To a question about any role of Pakistan in the formation of government in Afghanistan which has been taken over by Taliban, he categorically stated that it is up to the Afghan groups alone to form a government through consultation and consensus.

About his meeting in Kabul with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Chairman High Council for Reconciliation in Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, he said they discussed the current situation and future political prospects.

To another question, the ambassador said the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul is fully functional and facilitating the people of both Pakistan and Afghanistan in the current situation.

He said Pakistan Embassy in Kabul is also issuing transit visas to citizens of other countries, including those of media persons for their safe evacuation.

On other hand, International media is appreciating the role of Pakistan in facilitating the people of Afghanistan as well as those belonging to international media and other organizations in the situation developed after Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

The CNN’s Sophia Saifi in her report from Islamabad, said Pakistan opened its two border crossings with Afghanistan, including Chaman and Torkhum, to facilitate inflow of people from Afghanistan having legal visa or entry documents.

She also mentioned the positive role of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in facilitating the journalists from international media organisations for getting out of Afghanistan via Pakistan through transit visa.

