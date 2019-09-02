UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Will Continue To Play Its Key Role In Freedom Struggle Of Kashmir : Khurshid Shah

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 06:38 PM

Pakistan will continue to play its key role in freedom struggle of Kashmir : Khurshid Shah

Pakistan will continue to play its key role in war for freedom of Kashmir

Sukkur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Pakistan will continue to play its key role in war for freedom of Kashmir.According to media reports Pakistan People Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah said while talking to media on Monday that Pakistan will continue to play its key role in liberation war of Kashmir.

We should stand united on Kashmir dispute while the irony is that Muslim rulers are also giving award to Modi, he remarked.Indian occupied Kashmir has turned into a big jail and every Kashmiri is participating in freedoms struggle for Kashmir

