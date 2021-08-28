Pakistan will continue to play role to promote peace in Afghanistan: FM  

(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Minister appreciated the contribution of the United Nations in addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has underscored that Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role in support of the efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister stated this in a telephonic conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.

Antonio Guterres expressed gratitude for Pakistan's role in facilitating the work and humanitarian mission of UN entities in Afghanistan.

He sought Pakistan's continued support in that regard.

The Foreign Minister assured the Secretary General of all possible support to the UN in the fulfilment of its mandate.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also received telephone call from Secretary for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab and exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister underscored that safety, security, stability and protection of the rights of all Afghans are critically important.

The Foreign Minister said that it is essential for the world community to stay engaged with Afghanistan to stabilize the situation and help the Afghan people economically and to continue providing humanitarian assistance.

The UK Foreign Secretary shared UK’s perspective on the developments in Afghanistan and conveyed thanks for Pakistan’s support and facilitation in the evacuation efforts. The two ministers agreed to remain in close contact.