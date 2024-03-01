Open Menu

Pakistan Will Continue To Provide Moral, Diplomatic Support To Palestinian Brothers: Aneeq

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2024 | 12:54 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2024) Caretaker Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed has proposed that a delegation of important Muslim countries under the flag of Organization of Islamic Cooperation should talk to the Israeli Prime Minister for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

He was talking to Palestinian Ambassador Ahmad Rabaei, who called on him in Islamabad today.

The Minister said the important Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Malaysia, Indonesia, Iran, Qatar, Egypt and Pakistan will have to play a key role in raising their voice against Israel.

He said Pakistan and Palestine have brotherly relations and we will continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to our Palestinian brothers.

He stressed the need for forging unity among the Muslim countries to reach a solution to the Palestine problem.

On the occasion, the Palestinian Ambassador said we honour the love of the people of Pakistan for Palestinians. He also thanked Pakistan for its support and solidarity with Palestine in the context of Israeli aggression.

