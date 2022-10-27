ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah on Thursday said that Pakistan would continue to raise a strong voice for Kashmiris at all international forums and extend all possible support to Kashmiris for the realization of their right to self-determination.

Talking to ptv news, he said that the Kashmiri people were not alone in their just struggle for freedom from the illegal Indian occupation.

Shah said that the world community should come forward with practical steps that would force India to reverse its present course against the Kashmiris.

He said, "Kashmir is our jugular vein, adding, the day is not far when the Kashmiris would determine their future."He assured that the Pakistani leadership and the entire Nation always stand with Kashmiris in their just struggle for freedom from the illegal Indian occupation.