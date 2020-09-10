Pakistan will continue to take steps for peace, stability in Afghanistan: Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

Expert on Afghan Affairs said on Thursday that the Pakistan would continue to take steps for peace and stability in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Expert on Afghan Affairs said on Thursday that the Pakistan would continue to take steps for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Talking in Radio program, he said that it is a different matter that the Pak-Afghan relations never remained strong ups and downs in bilateral relations of both countries have been observed in the past.

Senior Journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai said that in 1965 and 1971 wars, Afghanistan neither opposed Pakistan nor supported. Moreover, Afghanistan was the only country that opposed Pakistan to become the member of United Nations.

On the contrary Pakistan has always supported and worked for peaceful and stable Afghanistan, because it is also a fact that without the support of Pakistan the peace and stability in war-torn country is not possible, he added.

He said Afghanistan is in the state of war for the last 42 years. Firstly Soviet Union and then United States invaded in Afghanistan but failed to achieve what they desired.

In meanwhile some elements wants to destabilize Afghan peace process and the recent attack on Afghan Vice President Amarullah Saleh is part of such efforts.

He said Indian RSS in collaboration with Afghan NDS are involved in promoting terrorism in Pakistan, while India is always involved in establishing anti-Pakistan propagandas whereas Pakistan in response is exercising restraint.