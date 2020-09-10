UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Will Continue To Take Steps For Peace, Stability In Afghanistan: Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:22 PM

Pakistan will continue to take steps for peace, stability in Afghanistan: Expert

Expert on Afghan Affairs said on Thursday that the Pakistan would continue to take steps for peace and stability in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Expert on Afghan Affairs said on Thursday that the Pakistan would continue to take steps for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Talking in Radio program, he said that it is a different matter that the Pak-Afghan relations never remained strong ups and downs in bilateral relations of both countries have been observed in the past.

Senior Journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai said that in 1965 and 1971 wars, Afghanistan neither opposed Pakistan nor supported. Moreover, Afghanistan was the only country that opposed Pakistan to become the member of United Nations.

On the contrary Pakistan has always supported and worked for peaceful and stable Afghanistan, because it is also a fact that without the support of Pakistan the peace and stability in war-torn country is not possible, he added.

He said Afghanistan is in the state of war for the last 42 years. Firstly Soviet Union and then United States invaded in Afghanistan but failed to achieve what they desired.

In meanwhile some elements wants to destabilize Afghan peace process and the recent attack on Afghan Vice President Amarullah Saleh is part of such efforts.

He said Indian RSS in collaboration with Afghan NDS are involved in promoting terrorism in Pakistan, while India is always involved in establishing anti-Pakistan propagandas whereas Pakistan in response is exercising restraint.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Afghanistan United Nations United States

Recent Stories

Young man electrocuted in sargodha

1 minute ago

Lukashenko Says Belarusian Prosecutors Should More ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Vucic Hold Phone Talks on Kosovo - Kremlin

1 minute ago

Motorcyclist dies in a road accident

1 minute ago

Rs19.5m fine imposed on smoke-emitting vehicles: V ..

4 minutes ago

KP govt issues notification for reopening of schoo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.