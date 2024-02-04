Open Menu

Pakistan Will Continue Unwavering Support To Kashmir: A.M. Shahid

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Pakistan will continue unwavering support to Kashmir: A.M. Shahid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Former ambassador A.M. Shahid on Sunday highlighted the prolonged sufferings of the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), emphasizing Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri brethren.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he underscores the 76-year-long suffering of the people in IIOJ&K, enduring Indian atrocities.

A.M. Shahid expresses concern over the lack of global response to the human rights violations in IIOJ&K, calling for serious consideration of the Kashmiri people's plight.

A.M. Shahid criticizes India's move to revoke articles 35-A and 370, asserting that it aimed to change the dynamics of the occupied valley.

He highlights the determination of Kashmiris to achieve their right to self-determination despite brutal acts by Indian forces.

The former ambassador asserts that the Modi regime, post the August 5 move, has struggled to control the situation in the occupied valley.

He points out the severe impact on Kashmir's economy and culture due to the actions of Indian-occupied forces.

Emphasizing Pakistan's commitment, A.M. Shahid assures that Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri people until they achieve their right to self-determination.

