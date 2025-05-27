Pakistan Will Defend Its Sovereignty Till End: Ahsan Iqbal
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 10:11 PM
Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday warned India to abandon any illusions about harming Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday warned India to abandon any illusions about harming Pakistan.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that any misadventure would be met with full force and resolute defense.
He urged India to return to dialogue and peaceful resolution of all issues. “War is not an option, but if forced upon us, Pakistan will protect its sovereignty till the end,” he added.
The minister said that Pakistan had offered an impartial investigation into recent allegations but India responded with baseless accusations.
“The world has rejected India’s claims, and Pakistan has defended its position both diplomatically and on the battlefield,” he said.
To a question on the PTI founder, he said that he was not a political prisoner; he is a convicted individual. He stressed that any release must come through legal channels, not through deals or privilege. “Everyone is equal before the law,” he asserted.
He said that the PTI founder of damaging the country on every front and losing the trust of the nation, especially the youth.
“The youth are no longer blindly aligned; they now see through the false narratives,” he said.
The minister expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s friendly nations for their diplomatic support during recent tensions.
Recent Stories
Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 2020 literary awards
Nasir Shah terms approval of 270 MW Solar projects as key progress towards cheap ..
Pakistan will defend its sovereignty till end: Ahsan Iqbal
Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Groups’ role as key partners in d ..
Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolving media ties with UAE
Pak Army foiled Indian aggression within 4 hours: Punjab Assembly (PU) Speaker M ..
Home secy orders inquiry into missing weapons in law enforcement agencies
Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industrial Units
1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident
Steps taken to provide best services to railway passengers: Abbasi
CII emphasizes public awareness over mandatory thalassemia testing in pre-marita ..
Salman Agha promises ‘fearless but not careless’ cricket as T20I captain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 2020 literary awards1 minute ago
-
Nasir Shah terms approval of 270 MW Solar projects as key progress towards cheap electricity1 minute ago
-
Pakistan will defend its sovereignty till end: Ahsan Iqbal2 minutes ago
-
Pak Army foiled Indian aggression within 4 hours: Punjab Assembly (PU) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad ..2 minutes ago
-
Home secy orders inquiry into missing weapons in law enforcement agencies2 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industrial Units21 minutes ago
-
1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident21 minutes ago
-
Steps taken to provide best services to railway passengers: Abbasi21 minutes ago
-
CII emphasizes public awareness over mandatory thalassemia testing in pre-marital health checks4 minutes ago
-
Windstorm and rain lash parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
Show-cause notice issued to doctors aspiring MS posts for not presenting degrees4 minutes ago
-
Major relief for DI Khan residents as PHC orders loadshedding cut4 minutes ago