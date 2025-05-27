Pakistan will defend its sovereignty till end: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday warned India to abandon any illusions about harming Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday warned India to abandon any illusions about harming Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that any misadventure would be met with full force and resolute defense.

He urged India to return to dialogue and peaceful resolution of all issues. “War is not an option, but if forced upon us, Pakistan will protect its sovereignty till the end,” he added.

The minister said that Pakistan had offered an impartial investigation into recent allegations but India responded with baseless accusations.

“The world has rejected India’s claims, and Pakistan has defended its position both diplomatically and on the battlefield,” he said.

To a question on the PTI founder, he said that he was not a political prisoner; he is a convicted individual. He stressed that any release must come through legal channels, not through deals or privilege. “Everyone is equal before the law,” he asserted.

He said that the PTI founder of damaging the country on every front and losing the trust of the nation, especially the youth.

“The youth are no longer blindly aligned; they now see through the false narratives,” he said.

The minister expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s friendly nations for their diplomatic support during recent tensions.