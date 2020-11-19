Pakistan will do utmost possible to help reduce violence in Afghanistan: PM

He was addressing the joint press stakeout with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani after their talks in Kabul on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is the country after Afghanistan, which is the most interested for peace in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan has played its role in getting started first the Taliban's talks with the Americans and then for intra-Afghan dialogue.

Imran Khan said the people of Afghanistan have suffered violence for four decades. He said the erstwhile FATA region of Pakistan was also devastated by the war on terror. He said the livelihood of the tribesmen was badly affected and the region faced damages worth billions of rupees.

The Prime Minister said the peoples on both sides of the border want peace, trade and connectivity.

He said this trade and connectivity between the two countries will increase in days to come.

Speaking on occasion, the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he had very productive engagement with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said a comprehensive political settlement for enduring peace within the framework of our values and our constitution is the future of Afghanistan. He said violence is not the answer.

Ashraf Ghani said we can move forward and a comprehensive ceasefire can be reached. He said all of us need to understand.

Reacting to the rising trend of Islamophobia in some European countries, the Afghan President said respect for our Prophet Muhammad Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Aalehi Salam is in the blood and mind of every Muslim. He said respect for our Prophet Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Aalehi Salam is respect for entire Muslim world.

He said the positive freedom and negative freedom should be differentiated.