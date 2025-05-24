Pakistan Will Expose India’s False Narrative Globally: Musadik Malik
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Musadik Malik, said on Saturday that Pakistan defeated India not only on the battlefield but also on the diplomatic front.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that India has been trying to create a “new normal” to justify attacks on Pakistan under false pretexts, such as the Pulwama and Pahalgam incidents.
These efforts, he added, were aimed at implementing aggression without credible evidence.
He stressed that a dedicated diplomatic team’s formed with a focus to reaching out to international policymakers and shaping global perceptions.
"The team's Primary goal is to ensure that Pakistan’s best representation is highlighted, and we aim to strengthen our diplomatic efforts," he added.
He emphasized that Pakistan’s goal is to expose this new doctrine and inform the global community about its consequences.
He also condemned India for targeting civilians in disguise of conflict, calling it a violation of human rights.
He said Pakistan will continue to highlight these violations internationally and promote its stance of peace.
After the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan had demanded a transparent international investigation, but India declined, he added.
