Open Menu

Pakistan Will Expose India’s False Narrative Globally: Musadik Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Pakistan will expose India’s false narrative globally: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Musadik Malik, said on Saturday that Pakistan defeated India not only on the battlefield but also on the diplomatic front.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that India has been trying to create a “new normal” to justify attacks on Pakistan under false pretexts, such as the Pulwama and Pahalgam incidents.

These efforts, he added, were aimed at implementing aggression without credible evidence.

He stressed that a dedicated diplomatic team’s formed with a focus to reaching out to international policymakers and shaping global perceptions.

"The team's Primary goal is to ensure that Pakistan’s best representation is highlighted, and we aim to strengthen our diplomatic efforts," he added.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s goal is to expose this new doctrine and inform the global community about its consequences.

He also condemned India for targeting civilians in disguise of conflict, calling it a violation of human rights.

He said Pakistan will continue to highlight these violations internationally and promote its stance of peace.

After the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan had demanded a transparent international investigation, but India declined, he added.

Recent Stories

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter o ..

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World

51 minutes ago
 Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Maste ..

Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title

52 minutes ago
 Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

1 hour ago
 79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Ajman launches Economic Report 2025 in China

Ajman launches Economic Report 2025 in China

2 hours ago
 Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s ..

Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s Dialogue at UAE Pavilion at Ex ..

2 hours ago
ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionar ..

ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facili ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna

3 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE de ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..

3 hours ago
 World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as ..

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..

4 hours ago
 Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Lif ..

Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
 UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan