Pakistan will face dire consequences if blacklisted, warns Shibli Faraz

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that the opposition parties are opposing FATF legislation only to protect their leadership.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2020) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz warned that there would be dire consequences if Pakistan was blacklisted.

Shibli Faraz said that the opposition parties were opposing FATF legislation only to protect their leadership.

He expressed these views words while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

“The opposition parties have done everything to push Pakistan into black list of FATF,” the Federal Minister said.

He stated that Pakistan could not afford its name on blast list.

“We have to pass these FATF laws to protect Pakistan from financial difficulties and people from high inflation,” Shibli Faraz said.

He also said that the opposition wanted NRO by changing the law and by interpreting the law in its own favour, hoping that the opposition would support the FATF legislation.

“I simply ask every member of the parliament to keep in view the interest of the country,” he further stated.

Yesterday, PPP leader and former Information and Broadcasting Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira said that they would fulfill every condition from FATF and would support the government. However, he said they would not support the government for what it was going to do.