Pakistan will fight case of Kashmiris on global fora: Sheikh Rashid

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) : Aug 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that Pakistan will fight the case of the people of Jammu and Kashmir on all forums the world. "The entire world has moved to raise voice against the Indian atrocities in the disputed Indian Occupied State", he said during a meeting with Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan in AJK's metropolis on Sunday.

The two leaders discussed the current Kashmir situation besides exchanging views on the Line of Control (LOC) and the violations of human rights by India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Sheikh Rashid said that on Kashmir issue, various countries including China, Iran and Turkey have supported Pakistan on the national cause of Kashmir. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Kashmir issue will be resolved. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's upcoming address to the UN General Assembly will be of exceptional significance. .