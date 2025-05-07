- Home
Pakistan Will Give Befitting Response To India At Military & Diplomatic Fronts: Defence Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 03:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif late Tuesday said Pakistan would give a full response to Indian missile strikes, both at military and diplomatic fronts.
Talking to a private television channel, he said India did not have enough courage to use Pakistan’s airspace due to the vigilance of Pakistan Air Force.
He said India had fired missiles from its airspace, targeting civilians including children and women.
He invited the foreign media to visited various places where civilian population was targeted by missile attacks.
The Defence Minister reiterated that an international investigation needed to be conducted into the Pahalgam incident.
“Pakistan will give a full response to India, and the ‘debt’ will be paid off very soon,” he warned India.
