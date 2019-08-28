UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Will Go To Its Last Limit For IOK 's Struggle: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Youth Affairs Usman Dar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:23 PM

Pakistan will go to its last limit for IOK 's struggle: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday while strongly condemning the India' s atrocities in Indian Occupied0 Kashmir(IOK), said Pakistan will go to its last limit for resolving the decade-old dispute

Talking to a private news channel he said Pakistan is determined to expose Indian policies over Kashmir on international fora. India has turned the Kashmir valley into a military garrison and even Indian politicians are not allowed to visit the valley.

Undoubtedly, Narendra Modi has committed a big strategic mistake by revoking special status of the Kashmir and will face the consequences, he said.

Replying to a question he said Pakistan is eyeing upon every possible option to raise Kashmir issue at every international forum. International community should come forward to rescue the people of Kashmir. The world powers are highly concerned with the situation of people in Indian held valley.

He further said Kashmir dispute has direct impact on peace process in Afghanistan so United States needs to intervene.

