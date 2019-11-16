Pakistan will have new Prime Minister next year, says Bilawal

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2019) Pakisan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not be Prime Minister next year and the present government led by PTI would not complete its five-year term.

PPP Chairman said they wanted election but they did not want selected government once again, lashing out at the PTI's government that it did not have any economic plan.

He made these statement while talking to reporters yesterday after chairming meeting of the party's core committee. Bilawal Bhutto Zardai said the country's economic situation was worsening since July 2018 since the PTI came into power. The common people were bearing the burden of new taxes, he said.

"I'm sure that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be prime minister next year," said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding that "a new prime minister will b in office by the next year,".

Bilawal said that the chances of removal of Prime Minister Imran Khan has increased while JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl did not inform the opposition parties' Rehbar Committee regarding his plan B and C in detail. However, he said that his party fulfilled its promises to the JUI-F.

He also expressed concerns that his father Asif Ali Zardari was not allowed access to his physician in jail but confirmed that his father did not apply for bail. He also said that they would announce their party's agenda on its founding day.

"Occupied Kashmir was turned into big jail after August 5, 2019 and the PPP would continue to raise voice for the oppressed people," Bilawal said.