Pakistan will need another IMF bailout package to avert threat of default: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2023) Former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said that Pakistan wouldneed another bailout package from International Monetary Fund (IMF) to avoid default.

"The current programme will end before this June and Pakistan will need another programme soon after June," said Miftah Ismail while talking to a local tv.

Miftah Ismail stated that the negotiations with the IMF would start in July and within a month or so it would secure another programme.

"Pakistan can save herself from default if IMF agrees to resume it's current programme," he added.

The former Finance Minister stated that the risk of default would not subside without IMF support, pointing that rising Dollar demand was only against the fear of default.

He admitted that Pakistan got more aid than expected in Geneva moot and it would help Pakistan to hold talks with the Fund more comfortably.

He went on say that China and Saudi Arabia could be asked for new loans.

He also pointed out that financing gap went up but it would automatically be controlled.

The gas tariff, he said, went up since September 2020, therefore, it was time for industries like fertiliser and cement, as well as rich consumers, to pay higher tariffs.

Ismail said that it is indispensable to increase the gas tariff even if the IMF does not stipulate that as a condition

Talking about shortage of dollar, Miftah said that Pakistanis were investing in Dollars rather than property. But, he said, the demand for dollar would automatically fall down when the looming threat of default is over.