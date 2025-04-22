Pakistan will nerve leave Kashmiris in their just struggle for self determination: Minister

- Home
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister of State for education Wajiha Qamar, has said that Pakistan was firmly committed to continue its everlasting moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their just and principled struggle for their birth right to self determination.
She expressed these views during visit to Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) Educational and Rehabilitation complex here.
She continued that Kashmiris had sacrificed millions of lives in love for Pakistan, which could not be forgotten.
Praising great services of the KORT to the sick humanity, the minister said she was so happy to visit Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust, the largest institution in Asia, built by Chaudhry Akhtar, which emerged as an exemplary home for orphan, sheltered children.
Earlier, the minister was warmly received by the KORT Children when reached at its complex at Akhterabad in outskirt of Mirpur city.
Former Minister, Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, former member of the legislative assembly, Sehrish Qamar, City President, PML-N Farooq Chauhan, President New City, Mirza Basharat Hussain, KPC President Syed Abid Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.
The minister said that Kashmiris had never accepted India's forced and unlawful occupation of their motherland, arbitrariness and bullying, adding "They have proven their undying love for Pakistan by sacrificing millions of lives since 1947."
Pakistan, she said, would never leave Kashmiris alone in their struggle for freedom from Indian clutches and continue to provide them with moral and diplomatic support.
The minister said that the government of Pakistan was striving hard for development and progress in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, adding Kashmir issue always stood as an important part of Pakistan's foreign policy .
She underlined that Kashmir parliamentary committee's meeting in Mirpur was part of drawing the attention of the international community, towards early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue.
She underlined that Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif led incumbent government would establish Danish school system in all districts of AJK.
The foundation stone of the school would be laid soon in Bagh and Neelum like remote districts, she revealed.
