Open Menu

Pakistan Will Nerve Leave Kashmiris In Their Just Struggle For Self Determination: Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Pakistan will nerve leave Kashmiris in their just struggle for self determination: Minister

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister of State for education Wajiha Qamar, has said that Pakistan was firmly committed to continue its everlasting moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their just and principled struggle for their birth right to self determination.

She expressed these views during visit to Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) Educational and Rehabilitation complex here.

She continued that Kashmiris had sacrificed millions of lives in love for Pakistan, which could not be forgotten.

Praising great services of the KORT to the sick humanity, the minister said she was so happy to visit Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust, the largest institution in Asia, built by Chaudhry Akhtar, which emerged as an exemplary home for orphan, sheltered children.

Earlier, the minister was warmly received by the KORT Children when reached at its complex at Akhterabad in outskirt of Mirpur city.

Former Minister, Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, former member of the legislative assembly, Sehrish Qamar, City President, PML-N Farooq Chauhan, President New City, Mirza Basharat Hussain, KPC President Syed Abid Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that Kashmiris had never accepted India's forced and unlawful occupation of their motherland, arbitrariness and bullying, adding "They have proven their undying love for Pakistan by sacrificing millions of lives since 1947."

Pakistan, she said, would never leave Kashmiris alone in their struggle for freedom from Indian clutches and continue to provide them with moral and diplomatic support.

The minister said that the government of Pakistan was striving hard for development and progress in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, adding Kashmir issue always stood as an important part of Pakistan's foreign policy .

She underlined that Kashmir parliamentary committee's meeting in Mirpur was part of drawing the attention of the international community, towards early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue.

She underlined that Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif led incumbent government would establish Danish school system in all districts of AJK.

The foundation stone of the school would be laid soon in Bagh and Neelum like remote districts, she revealed.

Recent Stories

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

15 minutes ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

19 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

27 minutes ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

30 minutes ago
 TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

3 hours ago
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

7 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

16 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

16 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan