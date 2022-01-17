UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Will Never Budge From Its Stance On Kashmir: Babar Awan

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Pakistan will never budge from its stance on Kashmir: Babar Awan

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Monday reiterated that would never budge from its stance on the Kashmir cause at any cost as it was its jugular vein

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Monday reiterated that would never budge from its stance on the Kashmir cause at any cost as it was its jugular vein.

Winding up discussion on a motion in the Senate that the House may discuss the situation arising out of increasing atrocities of Indian armed forces and martyring of innocent Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said they all had always jointly raised the voice at global level for the Kashmiris people.

Kashmir was a core issue, which was not only a persistent threat to peace in South East Asia but also to that of the whole world, he added.

The advisor said the incumbent government had left no stone unturned in highlighting the Kashmir issue and Indian human rights violations in the held state at all world fora.

He said the Indian forces had imposed three draconian laws, including Public Safety Act, and Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act to suppress the voice of innocent Kashmiris people in the IIOJK. The acts were not only against the international laws but also against the human rights, he added.

Dr Babar Awan said the Indian occupation forces had martyred 519 innocent Kashmiris, besides injuring 584 others with pallet guns since August 5, 2019.

He said,"We submitted a dossier of war crimes and human rights violations by Indian occupation forces in the IIOJK. Owing to Pakistan's efforts, for the first time, the President of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) criticised India's illegal steps of 5th August, 2019 that reinforced our stance on Kashmir.

The UNGA President also said neither the status of disputed territory could be changed nor the issue could be put on back burner." He said parliamentarians in the United Kingdom, the United States, Portugal and Sweden had also raised their voice against gross human rights violations in the IIOJK.

The Human Rights Watch, he said, also gave an extensive overview of Pakistan's dossier that was also highlighted by Amnesty International.

He said due to all such efforts, the Indian narrative on Kashmir had failed as their so-called bilateral issue was now being discussed at world parliaments.

He said Pakistan had proposed a way forward to resolve the longstanding issue. It included highlighting the criminal attitude of RSS-led Indian government's attitude, work to reverse Indian illegal steps of 5th August (2019), proceed against perpetrators of human rights violations in IIOJK, halt and reverse the demographic changes in the IIOJK and make every effort to grant inalienable right to self-determination to Kashmiri people.

Dr Babar Awan expressed the hope that Kashmir would be free from the clutches of illegal occupation of India and would become part of Pakistan.

Earlier, senators Mushaq Ahmed, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Maulana Faiz Muhammad, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Taj Haider and others condemned the Indian atrocities in the IIOJK and urged the government to devise a clear roadmap for the freedom of IIOJK. They also called for appointing a special envoy for vigorously highlighting the Kashmir cause at international level.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Senate Prime Minister World United Nations Yousaf Raza Gillani Babar Awan Mushahid Hussain Syed Amnesty International Jammu United Kingdom Portugal United States Sweden May August Criminals 2019 Muslim All From Government Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

AJK police bust gang of looters

AJK police bust gang of looters

13 minutes ago
 Ukraine Expects Concrete Steps From NATO on Member ..

Ukraine Expects Concrete Steps From NATO on Membership - Senior Official

13 minutes ago
 24 more test positive for coronavirus in Balochist ..

24 more test positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

19 minutes ago
 Chief Minister approves Rs 2b for Balochistan Pub ..

Chief Minister approves Rs 2b for Balochistan Public Endowment Fund

19 minutes ago
 Russia Says Will Not Scale Down Defense in Kalinin ..

Russia Says Will Not Scale Down Defense in Kaliningrad as Poland, Baltic States ..

19 minutes ago
 Moscow Rejects Allegations That Security Proposals ..

Moscow Rejects Allegations That Security Proposals Aim to Restore Zones of Influ ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.