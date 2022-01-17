Pakistan will never budge from its stance on Kashmir: Babar Awan

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Monday reiterated that would never budge from its stance on the Kashmir cause at any cost as it was its jugular vein

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Monday reiterated that would never budge from its stance on the Kashmir cause at any cost as it was its jugular vein.

Winding up discussion on a motion in the Senate that the House may discuss the situation arising out of increasing atrocities of Indian armed forces and martyring of innocent Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said they all had always jointly raised the voice at global level for the Kashmiris people.

Kashmir was a core issue, which was not only a persistent threat to peace in South East Asia but also to that of the whole world, he added.

The advisor said the incumbent government had left no stone unturned in highlighting the Kashmir issue and Indian human rights violations in the held state at all world fora.

He said the Indian forces had imposed three draconian laws, including Public Safety Act, and Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act to suppress the voice of innocent Kashmiris people in the IIOJK. The acts were not only against the international laws but also against the human rights, he added.

Dr Babar Awan said the Indian occupation forces had martyred 519 innocent Kashmiris, besides injuring 584 others with pallet guns since August 5, 2019.

He said,"We submitted a dossier of war crimes and human rights violations by Indian occupation forces in the IIOJK. Owing to Pakistan's efforts, for the first time, the President of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) criticised India's illegal steps of 5th August, 2019 that reinforced our stance on Kashmir.

The UNGA President also said neither the status of disputed territory could be changed nor the issue could be put on back burner." He said parliamentarians in the United Kingdom, the United States, Portugal and Sweden had also raised their voice against gross human rights violations in the IIOJK.

The Human Rights Watch, he said, also gave an extensive overview of Pakistan's dossier that was also highlighted by Amnesty International.

He said due to all such efforts, the Indian narrative on Kashmir had failed as their so-called bilateral issue was now being discussed at world parliaments.

He said Pakistan had proposed a way forward to resolve the longstanding issue. It included highlighting the criminal attitude of RSS-led Indian government's attitude, work to reverse Indian illegal steps of 5th August (2019), proceed against perpetrators of human rights violations in IIOJK, halt and reverse the demographic changes in the IIOJK and make every effort to grant inalienable right to self-determination to Kashmiri people.

Dr Babar Awan expressed the hope that Kashmir would be free from the clutches of illegal occupation of India and would become part of Pakistan.

Earlier, senators Mushaq Ahmed, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Maulana Faiz Muhammad, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Taj Haider and others condemned the Indian atrocities in the IIOJK and urged the government to devise a clear roadmap for the freedom of IIOJK. They also called for appointing a special envoy for vigorously highlighting the Kashmir cause at international level.