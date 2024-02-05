Open Menu

Pakistan Will Never Compromise On Country' Sovereignty, Its Stance On Kashmir Cause: Sherry Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Pakistan will never compromise on country' sovereignty, its stance on Kashmir cause: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Senator Sherry Rehman, Vice-President of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), on February 5 Kashmir Solidarity Day made it clear that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty and will not allow India anymore to hold Kashmiris hostage for a long time.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that India cannot wipe the eternal love for Pakistan away from Kashmiris’ hearts, adding, Modi-led government can not suppress Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle by the dint of force.

There will be no dialogue with India until it reverts its decision of abrogating article 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir, she said, adding, dialogue must be resumed from the point where it was stopped.

She criticized that Modi-led government agreed to a peaceful talk with Pakistan on every issue but unfortunately they formally denied Pakistan's proposal to hold exclusive talks on the Kashmir issue.

However, it is clear that if India will not agree to hold a peaceful talk with Pakistan on Kashmir issue seriously, we will not be hostages at the hands of Indian government, she added.

There can not be any compromise on Kashmiris' fundamental right to self-determination, she added.

It is a good development that the nation, military, and political leadership are on the same page and determined to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir, she highlighted.

Pakistan has become the voice of Kashmiris across the globe which is frustrating India, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Sherry Rehman Jammu Same February Moral From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Din Textile Mills Limited Love

Recent Stories

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

43 minutes ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 days ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 days ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 days ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

2 days ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan