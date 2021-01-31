UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Will Never Let Kashmiris Alone, Says Javed Ansari

Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Special Coordinator to Chief Minister on price control, Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari said that Kashmir Solidarity day (Feb 5) will be observed to express wholehearted support of Pakistani nation to the struggle of Kashmiri brethren.

'Kashmir is our jugular vein' and our hearts breathed with Kashmiri people." He said that the ceremonies and rallies will be organised across the country on Kashmir Solidarity day.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) led government has portrayed the Kashmiri issue at each international forum and also aware the world community about Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He said that Pakistan will never let the Kashmiri people alone in their struggle of self determination.

Ansari urged the international community to play its role for resolving the Kashmir issue.

He hoped that the Kashmiris will get success in their struggle soon.

