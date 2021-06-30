UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Will Not Allow Any Country To Use Its Soil For Subversive Activities: Mazari

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

Pakistan will not allow any country to use its soil for subversive activities: Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday said Pakistan would not allow any country to use its soil for subversive activities against other countries.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Pakistan wanted good cordial relations with all neighboring countries as it was playing an important role in maintaining peace in the whole region.

Pakistan being a peaceful and peace-loving country, had always desired for a stable and sovereign Afghanistan, she added.

Dr Mazari said the country had combated successful war against terrorism by rendering supreme sacrifices. The civil and military leaderships were on the same page over national security issues, she asserted.

She said Pakistan always raised voice against drone air strikes in which many innocent people were killed and injured.

Replying to a question, she applauded the prime minister's statement to not hold negotiation with India till rescinds of August 5, illegal move.

