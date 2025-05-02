Pakistan will not be intimidated by Indian threats: Abdul Jabbar Khan

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Food and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan on Friday said that Pakistan’s defense was unshakable and that neither the people of Pakistan nor its institutions will be intimidated by India’s hollow threats

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on food and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan on Friday said that Pakistan’s defense was unshakable and that neither the people of Pakistan nor its institutions will be intimidated by India’s hollow threats. He affirmed that the entire nation stands united with the Pakistan Armed Forces.

In his statement, Abdul Jabbar Khan added that India’s deceit had been exposed. He said that the Indian government periodically commits terrorist incidents to deceive its people and then blames it on Pakistan. He asserted that Pakistan was a responsible state with one of the best armies in the world.

He criticized the Indian government for its failure to control extremism, religious terrorism and human rights violations within its borders, adding that India resorts to baseless accusations against Pakistan to cover up its internal crises.

He stated that the people of both countries know very well that extremist organizations in India themselves were involved in the Pahalgam incident.

Khan said “Pakistan itself is a victim of terrorism. Every day, innocent civilians and soldiers are being martyred as a result of terrorism, and this terrorism is imposed on Pakistan from India and Afghanistan”. He said that Pakistan was fighting against all forms of terrorism and the day was not far when Pakistan would be a terrorism-free country.