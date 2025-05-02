Open Menu

Pakistan Will Not Be Intimidated By Indian Threats: Abdul Jabbar Khan

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 09:42 PM

Pakistan will not be intimidated by Indian threats: Abdul Jabbar Khan

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Food and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan on Friday said that Pakistan’s defense was unshakable and that neither the people of Pakistan nor its institutions will be intimidated by India’s hollow threats

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on food and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan on Friday said that Pakistan’s defense was unshakable and that neither the people of Pakistan nor its institutions will be intimidated by India’s hollow threats. He affirmed that the entire nation stands united with the Pakistan Armed Forces.

In his statement, Abdul Jabbar Khan added that India’s deceit had been exposed. He said that the Indian government periodically commits terrorist incidents to deceive its people and then blames it on Pakistan. He asserted that Pakistan was a responsible state with one of the best armies in the world.

He criticized the Indian government for its failure to control extremism, religious terrorism and human rights violations within its borders, adding that India resorts to baseless accusations against Pakistan to cover up its internal crises.

He stated that the people of both countries know very well that extremist organizations in India themselves were involved in the Pahalgam incident.

Khan said “Pakistan itself is a victim of terrorism. Every day, innocent civilians and soldiers are being martyred as a result of terrorism, and this terrorism is imposed on Pakistan from India and Afghanistan”. He said that Pakistan was fighting against all forms of terrorism and the day was not far when Pakistan would be a terrorism-free country.

Recent Stories

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision for Economic Integration

14 minutes ago
 Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away?

Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away?

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not be intimidated by Indian threats ..

Pakistan will not be intimidated by Indian threats: Abdul Jabbar Khan

2 minutes ago
 President honours sacrifices by journalists report ..

President honours sacrifices by journalists reporting in conflict zones on Press ..

2 minutes ago
 Khairpur District Coordination Committee meeting h ..

Khairpur District Coordination Committee meeting held

2 minutes ago
 A festival for every child, Inside the inclusive, ..

A festival for every child, Inside the inclusive, multilingual, multisensory wor ..

17 minutes ago
Fake vs real: UAE’s school goers delve into the ..

Fake vs real: UAE’s school goers delve into the ethics of influencer marketing ..

17 minutes ago
 UAEBBY Forms New Advisory Board Featuring Leading ..

UAEBBY Forms New Advisory Board Featuring Leading Emirati Women Creatives to Sup ..

17 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi condoles to Senator Faisal Sabzwari ..

Governor Kundi condoles to Senator Faisal Sabzwari's mother's demise

6 minutes ago
 NAPA mourns Ustad Bashir Khan's demise

NAPA mourns Ustad Bashir Khan's demise

6 minutes ago
 Aga Khan University marks World Immunisation week

Aga Khan University marks World Immunisation week

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan