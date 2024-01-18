Pakistan Will Not Compromise On Its National Security, Territorial Integrity: President
Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan would not compromise on its national security and territorial integrity and would take all necessary measures to defend its soil.
In a statement issued by the President House Press Wing, he lauded the professionalism of the Armed Forces of Pakistan that targeted the terrorist hideouts in the Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran, while avoiding civilian casualties.
He stated that terrorism was a common challenge that required global efforts for its elimination.
He said that Pakistan fully respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and expected the same from other nations not to violate international law.
The president said that Pakistan and Iran were brotherly countries and they needed to resolve issues through dialogue and mutual consultation.
