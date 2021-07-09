Pakistan will not favour 'Talibanization': FM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said the strengthening of the ranks of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was not in the interest of Pakistan and categorically stated the country would not favour any sort of Talibanization.

"The comeback of TTP is not in Pakistan's interest. We do not want Talibanization of our country," the foreign minister said in his remarks at the meeting of the Senate's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, here at the Parliament House.

The foreign minister expressed concern over the chances of breaking out a civil war after the pullout of military forces from Afghanistan and said Pakistan did not want such a scenario to repeat.

He stressed that "power-sharing" of different Afghan factions was the best option to avert a civil war.

He said Pakistan desired an honorable return of the Afghan refugees, which he said, should be made part of the Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister said after the Taliban refused to attend the Istanbul Peace Process, Pakistan held a tripartite meeting with Afghanistan and Turkey.

On Afghan refugees, he called upon the international community to find a solution for their repatriation to their homeland.

Qureshi said Pakistan would welcome the support extended by China for the stability of Afghanistan.

On Iran, he said the relationship was getting stronger and mentioned the agreement with Tehran on establishment of border markets.