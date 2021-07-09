UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Will Not Favour 'Talibanization': FM

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan will not favour 'Talibanization': FM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said the strengthening of the ranks of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was not in the interest of Pakistan and categorically stated the country would not favour any sort of Talibanization.

"The comeback of TTP is not in Pakistan's interest. We do not want Talibanization of our country," the foreign minister said in his remarks at the meeting of the Senate's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, here at the Parliament House.

The foreign minister expressed concern over the chances of breaking out a civil war after the pullout of military forces from Afghanistan and said Pakistan did not want such a scenario to repeat.

He stressed that "power-sharing" of different Afghan factions was the best option to avert a civil war.

He said Pakistan desired an honorable return of the Afghan refugees, which he said, should be made part of the Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister said after the Taliban refused to attend the Istanbul Peace Process, Pakistan held a tripartite meeting with Afghanistan and Turkey.

On Afghan refugees, he called upon the international community to find a solution for their repatriation to their homeland.

Qureshi said Pakistan would welcome the support extended by China for the stability of Afghanistan.

On Iran, he said the relationship was getting stronger and mentioned the agreement with Tehran on establishment of border markets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Senate Iran Turkey China Parliament Tehran Istanbul Border Market From Refugee Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan’s help for talks with T ..

22 minutes ago

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

1 hour ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

2 hours ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.