Pakistan will not join any war but will continue positive role for regional peace: Qureshi tells Iranian President

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and appreciated Iran for showing maximum restraint.

TEHRAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2020) Pakistan would not join any war in the region but would continue to an active and positive role for regional peace, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi who was visiting Tehran called on President Hassan Rouhani after tensions between Iran and the US over killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Qureshi to meet with Iranian and Saudi leaders to underscore the need for immediate and collective efforts for a peaceful resolution of disputes.

FM Qureshi urged Iranian leadership for using the diplomatic means to reduce the tension in the region and resolve outstanding issues amicably and peacefully.

The foreign minister said both the countries enjoyed deep historic, religious, cultural brotherhood.

He appreciated the restraint shown by Tehran and said that the region could not afford any more tension or confrontation.

However, he told Iranian leadership that Pakistan would not join any war in the region; however, it would continue playing a vibrant and positive role for establishment of peace in the region," the minister told Rouhani. Qureshi also thanked Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Rouhani for supporting Pakistan and raising their voice against the Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

At this, Rouhani lauded the peace building efforts by Pakistan and clarified that Iran did not want to increase the tensions in the region.