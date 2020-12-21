Pakistan will not recognize Israel until the issue of Palestine is resolved, UAE told

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has ruled out pressure on Pakistan to recognize Israel, saying that he has clearly discussed Pakistan’s policy with UAE leadership.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2020) Pakistan apprised United Arab Emirates (UAE) leadership that Islamabad would not recognize Tel Aviv until the Palestine issue is resolved, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday.

The Foreign Minister said that there was no pressure on Pakistan to recognize Israel.

“I have apprised them on our Israel-Palestine policy,” said Foreign Minister while talking to the reporters in Multan.

He categorically said that Pakistan made it very clear that Israel would not be recognized until the Palestine issue was recognized.

He stated that Pakistan would not establish relations with Israel until a lasting solution for the conflict was agreed on. Qureshi said Islamabad would make decision

“Islamabad will make decisions in Pakistan’s interests,” said the Foreign Minister.

Talking about matter of visas, the foreign minister said that it was a temporary issue which would soon be resolved. He stressed that the UAE leadership believed that there could no substitute for Pakistan.

“Neither UAE nor Kingdom of Saudi Arabia perceives New Delhi as a replacement for Islamabad,” Qureshi said, pointing out that he discussed at length the Kashmir conflict with the UAE leadership. He stated that Kashmir issue was like the issue of Palestine. Talking about Afghan peace process, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he also discussed recent Taliban Political Commission’s visit to Islamabad with UAE leadership.

He strongly condemned India for always damaging Pakistan and gave reference of EU Disinfo lab regarding fake NGOs and news websites working to defame and discredit Pakistan.