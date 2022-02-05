UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Will Not Step Back Principle Stance Over Kashmir Issue: Kasuri

Published February 05, 2022

Pakistan will not step back principle stance over Kashmir issue: Kasuri

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Ex Foreign Minister Khurshid Mehmood Kasuri on Saturday said Pakistan would not step back from its principle stance to provide moral, diplomatic and political support to freedom movement of Kashmiri People.

Talking to ptv, he said Pakistan had a continued policy on Kashmir issue which would not stop till its logical end.

He said despite of using power and different tactics against innocent Kashmiris in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) India failed to suppress their freedom struggle in Kashmir.

The former foreign minister said India realised that Kashmir issue would not resolve without Pakistan, adding critics were present in India who were criticising Indian government policy over the matter of Kashmir.

He said former Indian foreign minister Natwar Singh had confessed that Pakistan was moving forward with successful Kashmir policy.

Khurshid Kasuri said Kashmiri people were facing Indian brutalities and atrocities from long time as their third generation was bearing all type of torture at there but they were fully determined to get their right of plebiscite in the occupied valley.

Kashmir issue should be resolved as per aspirations of Kashmiri people, he added.

