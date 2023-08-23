Open Menu

Pakistan Will Not Surrender Radicalization, Extremism: Caretaker PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2023 | 03:03 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday emphatically stated that Pakistan will not surrender to radicalization, extremism and intolerance under any circumstances.

Talking to the media persons in Karachi on Wednesday, he said Pakistan is our homeland and we will take it forward as per our own plan.

Alluding to the martyrdom of the security personnel in Waziristan yesterday, the caretaker Prime Minister said that the acts of terrorism cannot weaken our resolve in the fight against terrorism.

He said those behind such acts mistakenly believe that the war on terrorism will exhaust us. He clarified that wars are not fought by individuals but by the nations.

He emphasized that we will neither forget the sacrifices of our martyrs nor refrain from making further sacrifices in the war on terrorism.

Expressing the nation's firm resolve, the Prime Minister said we will relentlessly pursue the terrorists.

The Prime Minister also clarified that the war on terrorism is not being fought from the money of any donation but by the taxes being paid by the people of Pakistan.

He said those rendering their lives on the Line of Control , Waziristan and other areas are our sons and they are playing a commendable role in meeting internal and external challenges.

While assuring to meet the requirements of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, the Prime Minister said the security personnel do not offer their services or sacrifices for the sake of any remuneration. He emphasized that respect and honor for their service constitute their true reward.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly abhorred the terrorist acts and suicide attacks, saying we are not scared of them. He said we will continue to fight against these misguided elements and they will be taken to task as per the law.

The Prime Minister expressed great satisfaction over the successful rescuing of eight people in Battagram chairlift operation. He commended the armed forces, the district administration and the local people for their efforts in this regard. He said the defense institutions are not only taking care of the external aggression but are also at the forefront in coping with disasters and internal rescue challenges. He said this has further reinforced our fate on them.

More Stories From Pakistan