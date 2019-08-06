Pakistan will raise IHK issue at international forums, says Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan said the current BJP government in India is a follower of RSS that believes in racist ideology against all the minorities in that country.

He stated attitude of Indian government after elections in their country revealed that they were not serious in holding dialogue and resolving the bilateral issues peacefully.He said Pakistan will raise the issue at all international forums, including the UN Security Council and General Assembly.

He said all heads of states will be approached and apprised of this issue besides sensitizing the international media of human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.He expressed these views in the joint session of the parliament on Tuesday.

The joint session of the parliament resumed to discuss the country's future course of action in the wake of India's decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status.Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will never accept the Indian efforts to annex the state of Kashmir.Giving a policy statement in the joint session of the parliament, he said the revocation of articles 370 and 35A by Indian government will further intensify the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

He said the Indian step of revocation of Kashmir's special status contravenes all relevant UN resolutions, India courts' decisions and the public opinion.Imran Khan expressed fear that India will now do ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris in order to change the demography of the occupied territory.

He said the father of nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had recognized this much earlier and supported the two-nation theory to give the Muslims of India a separate homeland that is free from bigotry and racism.

He said even those people in India who did not believe in two-nation theory has realized its importance now."All my trips to neighboring countries were meant for this purpose. I visited Afghanistan, and asked them that we work to address our past differences.

I talked to India, telling them if you take one step towards us, we will come two step towards you. I went to Iran with similar aims and I visited America."I soon realized that India was not interested in talking to us," the premier told the parliament.

"They took our overtures for peace as weakness, so we stopped extending offers to hold talks."Then Pulwama happened. Thank God our air force responded in the way it did. We shot down their pilot, but returned him immediately to send the message that we did not want war.

We resolved that we would not move forward on talks over Kashmir till after the Indian elections. The elections happened."I had asked United States Donald Trump to intervene because our bilateral talks with India had failed.

This is going to become a big issue now. The people who have kept their resistance alive despite state brutality over the last five years will not stop just because they the BJP changed a law. In fact, this is going to get more serious."They will now crack down even harder on the Kashmiri people.

They will try to suppress the Kashmiri resistance with brute force. I fear that they may initiate ethnic cleansing in Kashmir to wipe out the local population. With an approach of this nature, incidents like Pulwama are bound to happen again. I can already predict this will happen. They will attempt to place the blame on us again. They may strike us again, and we will strike back.