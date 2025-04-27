Pakistan will respond more strongly than ever to any Indian misadventure: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Sunday warned that any Indian attempt at misadventure would be met with a harsher response than in the past.

Speaking to a private news channel, Dr. Tariq Fazal said that Pakistan would never compromise on its sovereignty and integrity.

He emphasized that the entire nation, including the public, Parliament, and all institutions, stand firmly behind the armed forces and security agencies.

"If India dares to carry out any misadventure, it will face a stronger reaction than ever before," he asserted.

He added that Pakistan’s past responses to Indian aggression should serve as a reminder that any hostile move will be dealt with swiftly and decisively.